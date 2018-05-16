From Brookhaven Police reports dated April 29 through May 6. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.
Theft and Burglary
1400 block of Northeast Expressway — On April 29, in the morning, a woman was arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
1400 block of Epping Forest Drive — On April 30, in the morning, a forced-entry burglary to a residence was reported.
3600 block of Buford Highway — On May 1, after midnight, a man was arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
2000 block of Bramblewood Drive — On May 1, a forced-entry burglary to a residence was reported.
3500 block of Telfair Way — On May 1, at night, items were stolen from a vehicle.
100 block of Windmont Drive — On May 1, at night, parts were taken from a vehicle.
1200 block of Lindenwood Lane — On May 1, at night, items were stolen from a car.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On May 2, in the afternoon, a theft was reported.
2900 block of Peachtree Road — On May 3, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.
1100 block of Town Boulevard — On May 3, in the evening, items were reported stolen from a car.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On May 3, in the evening, items were reported stolen from a car.
700 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On May 3, in the evening, items were reported stolen from a car.
3900 block of Peachtree Road — On May 3, at night, items were reported stolen from a car.
3700 block of Buford Highway — On May 4, in the early morning, a street robbery involving a gun was reported.
Assault
3500 block of Buford Highway — On April 29, in the afternoon, a battery incident was reported.
3400 block of Buford Highway — On April 29, in the evening, a simple assault was reported.
2900 block of Clairmont Road — On April 30, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with simple battery.
3800 block of Peachtree Road — On May 1, at night, a man was arrested and charged with family violence.
1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On May 2, at night, a simple battery was reported.
1400 block of Keys Crossing — On May 5, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and charged with simple assault.
Arrests
1100 block of Ashton Trace — On April 29, in the morning, two people were arrested and charged with marijuana possession.
3100 block of Buford Highway — On April 29, at night, a man was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon.
3100 block of Buford Highway — On April 29, at night, a man was arrested and charged with marijuana possession of less than one ounce.