From Brookhaven Police reports dated April 29 through May 6. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Theft and Burglary

1400 block of Northeast Expressway — On April 29, in the morning, a woman was arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.

1400 block of Epping Forest Drive — On April 30, in the morning, a forced-entry burglary to a residence was reported.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On May 1, after midnight, a man was arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.

2000 block of Bramblewood Drive — On May 1, a forced-entry burglary to a residence was reported.

3500 block of Telfair Way — On May 1, at night, items were stolen from a vehicle.

100 block of Windmont Drive — On May 1, at night, parts were taken from a vehicle.

1200 block of Lindenwood Lane — On May 1, at night, items were stolen from a car.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On May 2, in the afternoon, a theft was reported.

2900 block of Peachtree Road — On May 3, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

1100 block of Town Boulevard — On May 3, in the evening, items were reported stolen from a car.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On May 3, in the evening, items were reported stolen from a car.

700 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On May 3, in the evening, items were reported stolen from a car.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On May 3, at night, items were reported stolen from a car.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On May 4, in the early morning, a street robbery involving a gun was reported.

Assault

3500 block of Buford Highway — On April 29, in the afternoon, a battery incident was reported.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On April 29, in the evening, a simple assault was reported.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On April 30, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with simple battery.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On May 1, at night, a man was arrested and charged with family violence.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On May 2, at night, a simple battery was reported.

1400 block of Keys Crossing — On May 5, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and charged with simple assault.

Arrests

1100 block of Ashton Trace — On April 29, in the morning, two people were arrested and charged with marijuana possession.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On April 29, at night, a man was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On April 29, at night, a man was arrested and charged with marijuana possession of less than one ounce.