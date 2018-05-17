Atlanta Public Schools will host a community input meeting on next school year’s proposed budget in Buckhead on May 21.

The meeting will be held at Garden Hills Elementary School, 285 Sheridan Dr., from 6 to 7 p.m., according to the announcement.

The proposed general fund budget for the 2018-2019 school year totals $815 million, an increase from last year’s $777 million budget.

APS Finance Executive Director Lisa Bracken will explain the district’s budget building process and discuss key aspects of the proposed spending plan for next school year, according the announcement. Community members will be able to ask questions and provide input at the meeting.

For more information about the budget, visit the Atlanta Public Schools’ website.