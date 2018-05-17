Parents of a Dunwoody High School student have raised over $9,000 so far to help Jermaine Searles, a coach and teacher at the school who lost his house in an April 27 fire.

“We are absolutely thrilled to see the Dunwoody community rally around Coach Searles and his family. I believe it’s times like these when community really shines,” said Katie Phillips, who started the fundraiser.

The online campaign surpassed its $5,000 goal in less than 24 hours.

“Well, you see how fast the word spread and we’ve been receiving donations from all over the city, even from people who have no association with Dunwoody High School or the basketball program,” Phillips said.

Searles teaches math and coaches the ninth grade basketball team that Phillips’ son participated on this year.

“He motivated these boys, poured time and encouragement into them and truly created a team that we are all so proud of,” Phillips said.

For more information, visit gofundme.com/coachsearles.