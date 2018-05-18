Brookhaven’s Parks and Recreation Department is seeking community input on the city’s parks via an online survey through May 30. The survey is conducted in English and Spanish.

On April 25, postcard notifications were mailed to nearly 25,000 Brookhaven addresses with instructions and unique access codes for an online survey. The codes are needed to prevent individuals submitting of multiple surveys, which could skew the results, according to a press release.

Many of the survey topics are identical to a parks survey conducted in 2014.

Residents who are unable to locate their access code can contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 404-637-0562 and get their code by giving the staff member their address. With a valid access code, residents can visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BrookhavenParksSurvey to take the survey.

Questions in the survey include asking residents to rank the quality of parks, how often they visit parks, what prevents them from visiting the city’s parks, how far they would be willing to walk or bike to a park if multi-use paths were available and would they be willing to pay higher property taxes or higher rent for increased quality of park

facilities and programs, and increased opportunities for public events in the parks.

As of May 18, there had been 701 surveys submitted by Brookhaven residents, according to city officials.