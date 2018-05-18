The Jiffy Lube business in the high-profile area of Dunwoody Village is for sale for $1.3 million.

Michael Wess with Bull Realty said there have been numerous inquiries into the property since it went on the market approximately one month ago.

The 3,488-square-foot building is located on less than half an acre in the heart of Dunwoody Village at 1343 Dunwoody Village Parkway.

Interested buyers of the Jiffy Lube site include developers wanting to convert the space into an office or retail building, Wess said. Others are interested in possibly tearing the current building down to build something new and others are investors who would keep the business the same and continue to lease to Jiffy Lube, according to Wess.

The Jiffy Lube business is paying approximately $5,000 a month in rent, Wess said. The lease expires in February 2019.

Jiffy Lube competitors are also looking at the site and possibly taking over the lease, Wess said, but the property owners prefer to sell.

The Jiffy Lube business is located next to a Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers and across the street from Ace Hardware. The shopping center area is anchored by The Fresh Market and surrounded by banks and restaurants.

The Dunwoody Village Parkway was a controversial plan in 2012 that reduced the road from four lanes to two, removed the landscaped median and added sidewalks, bike lanes, lighting and other elements to make the area more accessible to pedestrians.

The area’s distinct Williamsburg architectural style, with brick exteriors, is designed to create a town center feel while attracting people to the area via restaurants and boutique shops.

While the parkway contributes to a town center feel, some residents have complained in the past that Dunwoody Village is mostly a large parking lot. The area has several restaurants to bring people in, but some also say there is not enough retail to attract people and create a true walkable neighborhood district. A lack of green space in Dunwoody Village is also a concern for some residents.

City officials have discussed ways to attract businesses residents want in Dunwoody Village, including amending the Dunwoody Village Overlay District.

Dunwoody Village does provide plenty of space that attracts thousands to popular events such as the annual Dunwoody Arts Festival and Fourth of July Parade.

Wess said he has not received any formal offers from the city to buy the land.

“In these hot areas cities would rather have family-friendly businesses,” he said.