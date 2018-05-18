The Georgia Chamber of Commerce recently announced that state Sen. Fran Millar (R–Dunwoody) received an “A+” score on the Chamber’s legislative scorecard for his support of their top legislative priorities during the 2017-2018 legislative session.

“Ensuring that our state remains the number one place in which to do business through both legislation to help ease business and financial restrictions, and legislation to make Georgia a better place to live, work and raise a family, are top priorities of mine,” Millar said in a press release.

The Chamber assigns grades based on a legislator’s support of the Georgia Chamber’s 12 legislative priorities which focus on issues important to the business community such as economic development, education, health care and employment.