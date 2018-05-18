The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 ramp closure

May 21-22: Southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed, with detour onto Glenridge Connector, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

May 21-25: Westbound off-ramp to Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one left lane and one center lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

May 22-24: Westbound at Roswell Road, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-285 ramp closure

May 22-23: Westbound exit ramp to Roswell Road closed, detour onto Riverside Drive, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

May 23-24: Eastbound exit ramp to Roswell Road closed, detour onto Glenridge Drive, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mount Vernon Highway closure

May 20-24: Mount Vernon Highway/Barfield Road intersection closed, detour onto Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road lane closures

May 21-25: Southbound to I-285 westbound, left turn lane, 8 p.m to 6 a.m.

Other traffic changes

On May 24, 1:30 to 2 p.m., the following roadways will have traffic pacing — meaning police cars will sometimes force other vehicles to slow or stop — on all lanes: I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; and Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive.

Commercial vehicles traveling on Mount Vernon Highway eastbound approaching Barfield Road southbound are being detoured. Commercial vehicles will travel straight through the intersection, turn right on Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, right on Hammond Drive, and right onto Barfield Road. Passenger vehicles will be permitted to make the right turn at the intersection of Mount Vernon Highway and Barfield Road.