A woman was shot at a Buckhead club on Piedmont Road early May 18, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

APD believes the 24-year-old woman was specifically targeted, police said. The victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The shooting occurred at 4:50 a.m. at Anchor Down Grille and Lounge, according to police. The club and restaurant is located at 2520 Piedmont Road in the Lindbergh area.

The victim told police that the shooter was someone she knew, said APD spokesperson Carlos Campos.

APD is seeking to revoke the club’s liquor license due to previous license violations and incidents. APD has consulted with its law department on what options they have, Campos said.