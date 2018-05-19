The Brookhaven Convention and Visitors Bureau (BCVB) has launched its search for its first executive director.

Funding for the city’s own CVB comes from the new revenue stream created last year by the increase in hotel-motel taxes to 8 percent from 5 percent that was initiated to fund the Peachtree Creek Greenway.

State law requires the additional 3 percent be divided and the city has set aside 1.5 percent to use on the “creation and expansion” of a project to drive tourism to the city and region — in this case the Greenway — and the other 1.5 percent going toward the promotion and advertising of the Greenway. That other entire 1.5 percent was planned to go to Discover DeKalb.

Of the original 5 percent hotel motel tax, the state requires that 2 percent of that funding is restricted to being spent on tourism, conventions and tradeshows with 3 percent able to be used in the city’s general fund.

The city once had its own CVB but it was closed but not officially dissolved. The money collected from the hotel motel tax was handed over to Discover DeKalb for promotion and marketing of such events as the Cherry Blossom Festival.

While the city will have its own CVB it will continue its relationship with Discover DeKalb by paying it $575,000 a year. The city has also set a sunset clause on the additional 3 percent in hotel motel tax that will expire when the Greenway is completed.

Members of the BCVB trustees were named in January.

More information about the position can be found at: https://bit.ly/2K9IXHs