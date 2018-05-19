Dunwoody residents and City Council members will get a look at the first concept designs for renovations and additions to Brook Run Park during a special called meeting Monday, May 21, at 4 p.m. at City Hall, 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

Three concept plans will be presented by Lose and Associates, the firm hired for $324,000 by the City Council in February to come up with some designs on what to do with the park. Phase one projects include the addition of multi-use fields in the back of the park and sprucing up the area known as the Great Lawn.

Cost estimates are provided online in the agenda packet for the meeting. The designs are separated into three concepts: the full program, the master plan program and the budget program. Estimated budgets from Lose and Associates on the the three concept designs:

Phase one of the Brook Run Park projects has an approximate $5.2 million budget.

A preliminary master plan was presented to the City Council last May for community input.