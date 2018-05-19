From Dunwoody Police reports dated April 29 through May 5. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 29, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with trying to steal a charger from a discount superstore.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 29, in the afternoon, a young man was arrested and charged with trying to shoplift a pair of purple Beats headphones from a tech store.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 29, in the afternoon, a man said camera equipment, a MacBook, and clothing were stolen from his parked car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 30, in the afternoon, about $500 in product was stolen from a lingerie store.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On April 30, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with stealing household goods from a superstore.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On April 30, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with stealing clothes from a superstore.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 30, at night, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting from a discount superstore.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 30, at night, a man who tried to steal a drill from a discount superstore was arrested.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 1, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting denim from a department store.

5000 block of Winters Chapel Road — On May 2, in the morning, a man reported a forced-entry burglary to a non-residence. Several tools were taken.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On May 2, in the early morning, $16,000 worth of cameras were stolen in a forced-entry burglary to a superstore.

1200 block of Ashford Crossing — On May 2, in the morning, a man was arrested on larceny charges.

4400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On May 2, a man said his wallet was taken.

5300 block of Tilly Mill Road — On May 2, a woman said her watch had been stolen.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 2, in the afternoon, a woman was stopped and arrested after a store employee watched her take shoes from boxes and place them in her tote bag without paying for the items at a shoe warehouse.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 2, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported at a department store.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 2, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and charged with trying to steal a candle from a discount superstore.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On May 2, at night, a man shoplifted a MacBook from a technology store.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 3, in the afternoon, a shop specializing in sunglasses reported the theft of three pairs.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On May 3, in the afternoon, a discount retailer reported the theft of three fragrances from its store. Later that day, it reported another incident, but this time, items had been recovered.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On May 4, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 4, at night, a woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

Assault

2100 block of Peachford Road — On April 29, in the evening, officers responded to two calls regarding two simple assaults at Peachford Hospital.

2100 block of Peachford Road — On April 30, in the afternoon, another assault was reported at Peachford Hospital.

4800 block of Summerford Drive — On May 1, in the afternoon, officers responded to a domestic dispute.

4300 block of Huntington Circle — On May 1, at night, officers were called to a dispute between a married couple, who separated for the night.

5200 block of Wyntercreek Drive — On May 2, at night, a mother and her son got into an argument resulting in a simple assault and criminal trespass charge. The staircase railing was also reported damaged.

5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On May 3, in the afternoon, a business reported they were receiving threatening calls.

Arrests

I-285 EB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 29, in the early morning, a man was accused of speeding heading east on I-285 at 94 mph in a 65 mph zone. He was also accused of being in possession of marijuana and arrested.

4300 block of Peachtree Road — On April 29, in the morning, a woman was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license. She also received an open container citation.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 29, in the morning, a woman was arrested and charged with violating probation.

8100 block of Madison Drive — On April 29, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with family-battery.

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 29, in the afternoon, following an accident, a man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, following too closely and driving with a suspended license.

4500 block of Dunwoody Club Drive — On April 30, in the morning, a 41-year-old woman was arrested and charged with speeding and driving without a license.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On April 30, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On April 30, at night, an officer observed a Cadillac changing lanes without signaling, swerving into other lanes and having a defective tail light. The driver was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license and received an open container violation.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 1, in the early morning, a 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with marijuana possession. Officers had responded to an armed person, disorderly call. The weapon was a toy BB gun.

I-285 EB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On May 1, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with improperly handling equipment and driving with a suspended license.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road /Ravinia Parkway — On May 2, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On May 2, at night, a man was arrested and charged with violating probation.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 3, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with failing to appear.

4500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On May 4, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with marijuana possession of less than an ounce.

6800 block of Peachtree-Industrial Boulevard — On May 5, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with behaving disorderly under the influence.

Other Incidents

5400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On April 30, in the early morning, a man was cleared for marijuana possession and littering.

1200 block of Asbury Square — On May 1, in the afternoon, a credit fraud incident was reported.

I-285/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 1, in the evening, officers responded to a hit-and-run incident.