The Atlanta Track Club will host a free run at its Buckhead office June 6 in celebration of Global Running Day.

“The Club invites all of its neighbors at Armour Yards, and the greater Atlanta running community, to get active on their lunch break with a run at Atlanta Track Club’s office,” the organization said in a release.

The Atlanta Track Club, which hosts prominent local runs such as the Peachtree Road Race, is located at 201 Armour Dr. in the Armour Yards development. It will host the run at noon.

The participants will run loops around Armour Drive, meaning runners will be able to pick their distance, according to the release.

The track club will also host a midnight run on June 6 at Buck Godfrey Stadium in south DeKalb County and a 6 a.m. run in Midtown. For more information, visit the organization’s website.

Participants can RSVP for the runs by clicking here.