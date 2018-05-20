The Brookhaven City Council recently honored Patrica Carter Jones, the founder of Lynwood Park Community Day.

Jones was presented a proclamation at the council’s May 8 meeting. The proclamation commended Jones for her part in founding the Lynwood Park Community Day, started 40 years ago, that brings together people who live and once lived in Lynwood Park once a year to celebrate with food, music, a parade and community. The 40th anniversary of the event was held May 5.

Lynwood Park was a historical black community in DeKalb County and students at the Lynwood school were the first to desegregate DeKalb schools in the late 1960s.

Most black residents who lived in Lynwood Park have been forced out due to rising property costs and gentrification.