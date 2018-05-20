The handy Google Maps service is offering a blast from Sandy Springs’ past as it tries to keep up with changes at the new City Springs civic center.

Google recently updated its maps with Galambos Way – the new street within the civic center along which a new Sandy Springs City Hall just opened May 7. But zoom in with Google’s Street View – which offers 360-degree, ground-level views of individual streets – and you’ll go back in time to October 2012.

Galambos Way when it was just a driveway outside an old Target store in 2012, as preserved in a Google Maps’ Street View image.

The glitzy, glassy City Springs buildings disappear and Galambos Way reverts to the driveway of a shopping center that the street’s namesake, founding Mayor Eva Galmabos, longed to demolish and replace. Street View offers frozen-in-time images of a shuttered Target store, a Goodwill donation center and a Waffle House, all since removed for City Springs.

The long-gone Goodwill Donation Center, pictured in a 2012 Google Maps Street View image, is now the site of the City Green park.

Galambos and City Council members personally oversaw the start of the Target demolition in early 2014.

A Waffle House — which attempted an unsuccessful “Save Our Waffle House” campaign to remain on the City Springs site — lives on in a 2012 Google Maps Street View image.

Google’s Street View images are taken with cameras mounted atop wandering cars. It take months or years for a Google driver to make a repeat visit and update the images. Street View of major roads around City Springs were updated roughly a year ago and show City Springs as still largely a construction site.

The rear driveway entrance for Target and Goodwill at Mount Vernon Highway in a 2012 image that Google Maps Street View believes to be today’s Galambos Way.

There’s no telling how long it will take for Galambos Way to get the virtual makeover that its namesake ordered to the real-life City Springs years ago.

The Target and Goodwill area looks a bit different in today’s City Springs, replaced by the area of the City Green park and Aston City Springs apartments, as seen in April from the CityView Terrace atop the new City Hall. (File/John Ruch)

