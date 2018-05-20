The handy Google Maps service is offering a blast from Sandy Springs’ past as it tries to keep up with changes at the new City Springs civic center.

Google recently updated its maps with Galambos Way – the new street within the civic center along which a new Sandy Springs City Hall just opened May 7. But zoom in with Google’s Street View – which offers 360-degree, ground-level views of individual streets – and you’ll go back in time to October 2012.

The glitzy, glassy City Springs buildings disappear and Galambos Way reverts to the driveway of a shopping center that the street’s namesake, founding Mayor Eva Galmabos, longed to demolish and replace. Street View offers frozen-in-time images of a shuttered Target store, a Goodwill donation center and a Waffle House, all since removed for City Springs.

Galambos and City Council members personally oversaw the start of the Target demolition in early 2014.

Google’s Street View images are taken with cameras mounted atop wandering cars. It take months or years for a Google driver to make a repeat visit and update the images. Street View of major roads around City Springs were updated roughly a year ago and show City Springs as still largely a construction site.

There’s no telling how long it will take for Galambos Way to get the virtual makeover that its namesake ordered to the real-life City Springs years ago.