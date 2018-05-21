Election Day arrives Tuesday, May 22, where the main attraction is party primary elections to winnow the field in the race for governor and many other races of local interest. The election also serves as a general contest in nonpartisan races for some state judgeships and school board positions.

Voters can choose to vote on the Democratic or Republican primary ballots, which also include the nonpartisan races, regardless of their own affiliation. Or they can choose a nonpartisan ballot that has only the nonpartisan races. To see the sample ballots in DeKalb County, click here; and for sample ballots in Fulton County, click here. For information on your voting registration status, polling place and similar information, see the Georgia Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page” here.

In some key local races, incumbents are facing primary challengers in the races for Fulton County chair, House District 52 (Buckhead/Sandy Springs) and House District 81 (Brookhaven). Also of local significance is the Democratic primary in the 6th Congressional District (Brookhaven/Dunwoody/Sandy Springs), where four candidates are vying for the right to challenge Republican incumbent Karen Handel.

For the Reporter’s Voters Guide to those and other local races, with profiles of the candidates and their answers to policy questions, click here.

A nonpartisan race of local interest is the three-way competition for an open Fulton County Superior Court judge position. The candidates appeared at a forum in Sandy Springs; for the Reporter’s coverage, click here.