The Brookhaven City Council has hired Maurice A. Trebuchon for Project Management Services for construction of the Peachtree Creek Greenway.

Trebuchon will oversee and coordinate the stakeholders and vendors through completion of construction of Greenway. The city will pay him $150 per hour.

“It is estimated that this role will require 10 to 20 hours of [Trebuchon’s] time per week, though some weeks could require less and others more,” spokesperson Burke Brennan said.

“The actual timing and effort to perform this role will be monitored as the program progresses with any material deviations communicated to the city manager,” Brennan said. “Work will be performed on a time and materials basis at the rate of $150 per hour. The city will be billed monthly for professional fees based on actual hours incurred.”

Trebuchon was the Executive in Residence at the Georgia Tech H. Milton Stewart School of Industrial and and System Engineering and Partner / Vice President at IBM Global Business Services, formerly PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting).

The Peachtree Creek Greenway Project is a 2.8-mile multi-modal transportation corridor that is expected to connect Brookhaven with Chamblee, Doraville, Atlanta and to the Atlanta BeltLine. A groundbreaking is expected to occur this year on the first mile between North Druid Hills Road and Briarwood Road.