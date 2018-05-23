A Republican and Democrat will face off this November to fill the open state House District 40 seat, which includes a piece of Buckhead near I-75.

The district is represented by Republican Rich Golick, who did not seek re-election.

Matt Bentley won the Republican primary with 2,748, or 65.7 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results. Bentley defeated Taryn Bowman.

Sandra Bullock won the Democratic primary over Erick Allen. Bullock received 2,249 votes, or 58 percent, according to unofficial results.