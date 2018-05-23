A five-year contract with Axon Enterprise for in-car video camera replacement was approved by the Dunwoody City Council May 21. Cost for the contract is spread out: $156,531.96 for the first year, and then $73,789.51 for years two through five.

Chief Billy Grogan told the council that since 2009, the police department has used L3 Mobile Vision for its in-car video system in patrol cars. But to download the recorded video, officers must drive within range of a “hot spot” behind City Hall where the video is automatically downloaded into a server. This can be a slow process depending on how many other vehicles are downloading video as well as how much data is being downloaded, Grogan said.

With the new contract with Axon, the in-car systems will be upgraded and integrated with officers’ Axon body cameras and be stored in one place online. Body cameras will be automatically turned on when the in-car camera is turned on. Because the L3 Mobile Vision in-car video system is not compatible with Axon body cameras, officers must now manually turn on body cameras when exiting their vehicles, Grogan said.