The race for an open Fulton County Superior Court judge position is headed to a runoff between Kevin Farmer and Fani Willis.

Farmer is a Clayton County prosecutor and longtime Sandy Springs resident. Willis is best known as the lead prosecutor on the Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal case. They were in a three-way race with Buckhead resident Bobby Wolf.

According to unofficial results, Willis nearly won outright with 48.97 percent of the votes, followed by Farmer with 31.4 percent. Wolf finished out of the running with just under 20 percent.

Earlier this month, the candidates appeared at a Sandy Springs forum, where discussed issues and also fielded some unusual hypothetical questions about how they would respond to odd crimes.