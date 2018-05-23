Incumbent state Sen. Jen Jordan will face Republican Leah Aldridge for the Senate District 6 seat the upcoming Nov. 6 election. The state Senate seat includes most of Buckhead, parts of central and southern Sandy Springs, and southern Cobb County.

Aldridge, an attorney, received 5,900 votes, or 56.7 percent, defeating the other Republican candidate, John Gordon, according to unofficial results.

Jordan, a Cobb County attorney, was unchallenged and received 9,983 votes, according to the unofficial results.

Aldridge ran in the 2017 special election for the seat, which was vacated by Hunter Hill in his failed bid for governor. Jordan won the runoff in that election against another Democrat.