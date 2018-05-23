Buckhead attorney Claud “Tex” McIver was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole May 23 in the 2016 killing of his wife, Diane McIver, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

McIver, 75, will be eligible for possible parole after 25 years, according to the AJC.

McIver was found guilty April 23 of felony murder, aggravated assault and influencing a witness. He was acquitted on a charge of malice murder.

The prominent Buckhead couple were passengers in a vehicle driving though Midtown in 2016 when Tex McIver shot Diane McIver from behind with a handgun.