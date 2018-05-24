The Buckhead Coalition will collect damaged American flags for the annual retirement service held in Buckhead on Flag Day, which is celebrated on June 14.

Torn or tattered American flags are disposed of in a formal ceremony that includes burning them. A Buckhead Boy Scout troop holds a retirement service each year at the American Legion Post 140 at Chastain Park, 3905 Powers Ferry Road, the coalition said in an announcement.

The Buckhead Coalition has placed container at Atlanta Fire Station 21 to collect flags for this purpose, the organization said. The station is located at 3201 Roswell Road.