Brookhaven pools open Memorial Day weekend with swimmers able to take their first dips of the summer on Saturday, May 26, at noon.

A “Memorial Day Pool Party” at Murphey Candler on Monday, May 28, from 1 to 4 p.m. will help kick off the season with a giant slide, music and food. Admission is free; food will be available for purchase.

Additional events at Brookhaven pools include “Dive-In Movie Nights.” On Friday, June 15, at 9 p.m., swimmers can enjoy the pool at Murphey Candler while watching “Wonder.” A second “Dive-In Movie Night” on Friday, July 13, at 9 p.m. at Briarwood Park Pool will feature a screening of “Coco.” Admission is free; concessions will be available for purchase.

The pool season closes with a “Doggy Dip Day” on Sunday, Sept. 9, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Murphey Candler pool. Admission is $10 per dog.

Brookhaven’s pools are open this year May 26 to Sept. 3. City pools are located at Murphey Candler Park, 1551 W. Nancy Creek Drive; Briarwood Park, 2235 Briarwood Way; and Lynwood Park, 3360 Osborne Road.

For more information on pool fees, season passes and hours, visit https://www.brookhavenga.gov/parksrec/page/aquatic-programs-and-information.