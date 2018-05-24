Sandy Springs Police Capt. Steve Rose, known throughout the city for his “Weekly Wrap-Up” crime reports, retired May 23 after 42 years of policing.

Rose, whose “Wrap-Up” appears in the Reporter as the crime blotter, said he will stick around at SSPD in a civilian role, running the Citizens on Patrol and volunteer units. And he believes the department will allow him to keep writing the “Wrap-Up,” which reports certain crimes in the city with Rose’s often sarcastic commentary. The “Wrap-Up” began around 2001 as emails that expanded into a weekly newsletter.

Rose is retiring after 42 years, with police service that is older than the city itself. He previously served on the Fulton County Police force before the city’s incorporation and creation of its own department in 2006. He most recently served as night commander at the department’s South District.