The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road lane closures

May 29-30: Westbound at Ga. 400 northbound, one right-turn lane, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

May 30-June 1: Westbound at Ga. 400 northbound, one right-turn lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Glenlake Parkway lane closures

May 29-30: Southbound at Abernathy Road westbound, one right-turn lane, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

May 30-June 1: Southbound at Abernathy Road westbound, one right-turn lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

May 30-31: Eastbound at Roswell Road, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-285 ramp closures

May 30-31: Eastbound exit ramp to Roswell Road closed, with detour onto Glenridge Drive, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mount Vernon Highway/Barfield Road intersection closures

May 29-30, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and May 30-31, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., with detours onto Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road.

Other traffic changes

On June 1, 1:30 to 2 p.m., the following roadways will have traffic pacing — meaning police cars will sometimes force other vehicles to slow or stop — on all lanes: I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; and Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive.

Periodic traffic pacing — meaning police cars will sometimes force other vehicles to slow or stop — will occur on the I-285 eastbound and westbound on-ramps to Ga. 400, both northbound and southbound, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mount Vernon Highway/Barfield Road detour: Vehicles traveling on Mount Vernon Highway eastbound approaching Barfield Road southbound will travel straight through the intersection, turn right on Peachtree Dunwoody Road, right on Hammond Drive, and right onto Barfield Road.