An unidentified person was found dead in the wake of a Sandy Springs house fire, authorities say.

The fire at 501 Hammond Drive was called in at 11:26 a.m. on May 26, according to Capt. Craig Miceli of the Sandy Springs Fire Rescue Department. He said that firefighters extinguished the blaze, then “searched the first floor and found a deceased victim.”

Fire Rescue and police investigators are still trying to identify the victim and the cause of the fire, Miceli said. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting in the investigation due to the city’s limited resources and relatively low experience in dealing with fatal fires, Miceli said, adding that there is no sign of firearms or explosives involved in the blaze.

The city of Sandy Springs has been purchasing houses along that section of Hammond Drive in anticipation of a possible road-widening, and in the meantime is renting some of the properties to police officers or firefighters as affordable housing. The house at 501 Hammond is still in private hands and owned by a trust, according to Fulton County property records.

