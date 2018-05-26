Graduates of Riverwood International Charter School in Sandy Springs returned to their former elementary schools for a homecoming tour before many leave for college and careers.
The seniors walked the halls of their former elementary schools May 21 before graduating on May 24. The schools included Lake Forest, Heards Ferry and High Point elementary schools. The walk is a new tradition that started last year.
The graduates were cheered and applauded by the elementary school students as they walked down the halls before catching up with their former teachers.
Riverwood graduates are greeted by High Point Elementary School students during their senior walk on May 21. (Phil Mosier)
Kindergarten teacher Vera Woods, left, catches up with two of her former students Tate Poole, center, and Stevan Jackson, at High Point Elementary School on May 21. (Phil Mosier)
High Point Elementary School students clap for Riverwood graduates as they walk down the elementary school halls on May 21. (Phil Mosier)
Riverwood graduates visit Lake Forest Elementary School on May 21. (Special)
High Point Elementary Principal Carrie Pitchford speaks with former students from her first grade class on May 21. (Phil Mosier)
Riverwood graduates walk down the halls of Heards Ferry Elementary School on May 21. (Special)