Graduates of Riverwood International Charter School in Sandy Springs returned to their former elementary schools for a homecoming tour before many leave for college and careers.

The seniors walked the halls of their former elementary schools May 21 before graduating on May 24. The schools included Lake Forest, Heards Ferry and High Point elementary schools. The walk is a new tradition that started last year.

The graduates were cheered and applauded by the elementary school students as they walked down the halls before catching up with their former teachers.