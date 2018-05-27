A fatal fire in Sandy Springs is now considered a murder and arson case, according to Sandy Springs Police, who are seeking a suspect.

Patrick Joseph Nolan, 43, is wanted on charges of murder; aggravated assault with intent to murder; and first-degree arson in the May 26 incident at 501 Hammond Drive.

The victim has been identified by police as Amber Marie Holliman, 39, of Sandy Springs.

Police say Nolan is considered armed and dangerous and may be accompanied by his large dog, a 160-pound Presia Canario mastiff. He may be driving a 2006 Ford Explorer with Georgia license plate PYZ1420. He was previously sought as a “person of interest” but is now wanted on warrants.

Anyone with information about him can contact Sandy Springs Police Detective J.T. Williams at 404-456-9343 or immediately call 911.

The Sandy Springs Fire Rescue Department previously said they responded to a house fire at 501 Hammond on the morning of May 26 and found a body on the first floor after extinguishing the blaze.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is assisting city investigators on the case.