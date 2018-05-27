The Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce awarded four $1,000 scholarships to seniors at Riverwood International and North Springs charter high schools.

The Donna Adams Mahaffey scholarships were awarded to Riverwood students Alina Cortes and Valeria Atempa and North Springs students Vanessa Lovinsky and Nirelys Rohena-Santos on April 24 and 30, according to a press release.

The organization created the Donna Adams Mahaffey Scholarship Fund in 2015 with the goal of inspiring female graduates to attend college, the release said.

“These scholarships instill children with the concept that regardless of their financial situation, they too can receive a higher education,” the organization said in a press release. “Improving education on a regional scale has always been a priority to at the chamber.”