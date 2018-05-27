Sandy Springs Police are seeking a man they want to interview as a “person of interest” in a fatal fire May 26 on Hammond Drive.

The man they are seeking is identified as Patrick J. Nolan, 43. He may be driving a 2006 Ford Explorer with Georgia license plate PYZ1420. Anyone with information about him can contact Sandy Springs Police Detective J.T. Williams at 404-456-9343.

A “person of interest” is a general term for someone the police believe had information about an incident.

After the house fire at 501 Hammond Drive, firefighters found a person dead inside. The victim has not yet been identified and the cause of the fire is under investigation. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is assisting city investigators. A Sandy Springs Fire Rescue Department spokesperson previously said that there was no immediate sign of explosives or firearms involved in the fire. The ATF did not respond to a phone call.