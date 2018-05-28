Atlanta City Councilmember J.P. Matzigkeit seeks to renew the city’s contract with the Atlanta History Center, a Buckhead-based museum, to store and research legislative records.

The museum’s services include storing and retrieving the city’s historical legislative and other records, performing historical research, and providing copies of records for use as exhibits in court proceedings and other legal matters, according to the legislation.

The contract proposed in the pending legislation would be for a 10-year term that would not exceed $36,028 annually.