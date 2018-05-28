Dunwoody voters will get a chance to vote on the “brunch bill” to allow local restaurants to start selling alcohol on Sundays at 11 a.m. rather than 12:30 p.m.

The General Assembly this year passed Senate Bill 17 to allow counties and cities to authorize the sale of alcoholic beverages for on premises consumption at 11 a.m. subject to a referendum. Gov. Nathan Deal signed the bill into law May 8.

Following the law, the city will hold the first read of the ordinance to approve the referendum on July 9 and the second read of the ordinance on July 23. If the ordinance is approved, a call for the election will be published on Sept. 12 with the special election to be put on the Nov. 6 ballot.