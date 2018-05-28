Capt. Steve Rose of the Sandy Springs Police Department provided the following information from its records. The following incidents and arrests represent some, but not all, of the reports filed with Sandy Springs police between May 5 and May 10.

Burglary

500 block of Granite Place — On May 5, a caller said he was arrested for threatening his roommate — he said he had a machete to make him move out faster — and during that time, someone came into his residence and took his TV, two laptops, clothes, cologne and sunglasses. The roommate made the short list of suspects.

200 block of East Belle Isle — On May 7, a caller said someone attempted to kick his apartment door open. The suspect failed to breach the door. A second suspect also unsuccessfully tried to get in. The victim had a Ring doorbell that captured the incident on video. Suspect one is about 5-feet-9-inches tall and suspect two is about 6-feet-3-inches, both with thin build. Both wore Adidas sweatpants with black and white stripes and both had their faces covered. Nothing was taken.

Theft

5900 block of Roswell Road — On May 5, an employee said a man came in the store to look around. The clerk said the man took two laptops and then fled on foot towards the Whole Foods area.

Galambos Way — On May 5, a phone was taken from the desk of an employee of the Performing Arts Center.

6100 block of Peachtree-Dunwoody Road — On May 6, a caller said she and a male friend named Andrew were staying at the Hilton Hotel. She left the room briefly to shower. When she returned, Andrew was gone as were her car keys, the car that goes with the keys, debit and credit cards, $800 cash and a Walther P22 pistol.

5900 block of Roswell Road — On May 6, a caller said while getting soup at a grocery store soup bar, she placed two packages down but forgot to take them with her when she left. Fifteen minutes later, she returned to discover they were gone. Video images showed a male, wearing a black ball cap, gray shirt, black shorts and gray shoes, removing both bags. The male paid for his items, and then he and a female sat at one of the tables, going through the bags. The officer requested and retrieved the Visa payment information the suspect used to pay for the items and the theft is under investigation.

300 block of Hilderbrand Drive — On May 7, someone cut a muffler and catalytic converter from a customer’s car.

500 block of Northridge Road — On May 8, a phone was stolen.

300 block of Northridge Road — On May 9, a terminated employee returned to retrieve his personal items from the security office. He later reported that his medical records and a “Star Wars” action figure were missing.

1100 block of Perimeter Center West — On May 10, a caller said she placed her phone under the cash register at her place of business. The phone holder has a pocket to keep credit cards and ID. Someone located them, removing them from the phone holder.

Thefts from Vehicles

Between May 5 and May 9, four thefts from vehicles were reported.

Fraud

5900 block of Peachtree-Dunwoody Road — On May 9, a company representative said he received an email from whom he believed was the company president requesting $38,684 be wired to an account at the First National Bank of Texas. The wiring process was unsuccessful, so he mailed a check for that amount to 22nd Street in Mineral Wells, Texas. Soon after, he discovered the email was fraudulent. He was able to put a stop payment on the check before it could be processed.

If this sounds familiar, you will remember we posted a similar scenario to another company representative who emailed a large amount of cash to the president of the company only to find out the mail was hacked.

300 block of Northridge Road — On May 9, an employee of a financial group received an email from her company CFO asking for 20 $100 iTunes cards for clients. She purchased the cards and attempted to photograph the card numbers to send on the e-mail, but it failed to send. She realized the email was not the same. The crook did not get the card numbers, but the cards cannot be returned because the seals were peeled off.

That said, I guess the first 20 new customers with this financial company will receive a free iTunes card.

Assault

8600 block of Roswell Road — On May 6, a 40-year-old Marietta woman told cops that she was assaulted by three other women outside a sports bar at around 3 a.m. She identified one as a server at another local bar but did not know her name. She also claims her Rolex was taken sometime overnight. (Alcohol was involved.) The officer spoke to a man who identified himself as the caller’s boyfriend. According to him, the fight began as he left with his girlfriend.

Arrests

On May 5 and early-morning May 6, DUI arrests were reported at I-285; Northside Drive; Roswell and Belle Isle Road; Ga. 400 at Northridge Road; and the 6000 block of Roswell Road.

I suspect they are Cinco de Mayo related.