The Dunwoody City Council on May 21 awarded a $286,137.51 contract to GC&E Systems Group for the installation and maintenance of a video surveillance system at Pernoshal Park, Georgetown Park and a portion of the trail system entering Brook Run Park from Pernoshal.

The city currently has video surveillance cameras in Brook Run Park and City Hall. GC&E provides around-the-clock service for these cameras and the city’s license plate reader cameras, Police Chief Billy Grogan explained.

The approval of GC&E Systems Group is a single source procurement, he added. Because GC&E Systems Group already provides the city’s current video surveillance systems and is familiar with the systems, having the same vendor handle the installation of cameras and support provides a “seamless project and eliminates any finger pointing if something doesn’t work after installation,” Grogan said.

The city budgeted $271,000 in 2016 for the cameras in Pernoshal and Georgetown parks and on the trail entering Brook Run Park. The additional $15,137.51 will come from leftover capital funds from a previous license plate reader project, Grogan said.