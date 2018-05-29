The May 22 primary set the stage for the Nov. 6 election that will decide the next governor, U.S. House of Representatives District 11 and several state legislators.

State Senate District 6

Incumbent state Sen. Jen Jordan will face Republican Leah Aldridge for the Senate District 6 seat in the upcoming Nov. 6 election. The state Senate seat includes most of Buckhead, parts of central and southern Sandy Springs, and southern Cobb County.

Aldridge, an attorney, received 5,900 votes, or 56.7 percent, defeating the other Republican candidate, John Gordon, according to unofficial results.

Jordan, a Cobb County attorney, was unchallenged and received 9,983 votes, according to the unofficial results.

Aldridge ran in the 2017 special election for the seat, which was vacated by Hunter Hill in his failed bid for governor. Jordan won the runoff in that election against another Democrat.

State House District 40

A Republican and Democrat will face off this November to fill the open state House District 40 seat, which includes a piece of Buckhead near I-75.

The district is represented by Republican Rich Golick, who did not seek re-election.

Matt Bentley won the Republican primary with 2,748, or 65.7 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results. Bentley defeated Taryn Bowman.

Sandra Bullock won the Democratic primary over Erick Allen. Bullock received 2,249 votes, or 58 percent, according to unofficial results.

State House District 52

Incumbent state Rep. Deborah Silcox will move on to the November election and face a Democratic challenger in House District 52, representing parts of Buckhead and Sandy Springs.

Silcox defeated her Republican challenger, Gavi Shapiro, in the May 22 primary election, according to unofficial results.

Silcox, who was first elected in 2016, will face Democratic challenger Shea Roberts in the Nov. 6 election. Roberts was unopposed in the primary.

Silcox received 3,089, or 72 percent of the vote, according to the unofficial results. Roberts received 3,233.

State House District 54

Democrat Betsy Holland will face Republican incumbent state Rep. Beth Beskin in the November election for the House District 54 seat, which includes most of central Buckhead.

Holland defeated two other Democratic candidates, Dan Berschinski and Robert Gibeling, in the May 22 primary. Holland received 60 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results.

Beskin, who was elected in 2014, was unopposed in the primary.

Fulton County Commission chair

Robb Pitts will remain Fulton County Commission chair after barely fighting off a Democratic primary challenge from Keisha Waites with just over 51 percent of the votes, according to unofficial results.

Pitts, a Buckhead resident, won the countywide chair position in a special runoff election last December, where he also beat Waites with about 55 percent of the votes.

This time around, Pitts’ win was narrower. In the unofficial results, he earned 42,584 votes to Waites’ 40,812.

Pitts faces no opposition in the November general election.

Fulton County Commission District 3

Fulton County Commissioner Lee Morris will remain in the District 3 seat, which represents Buckhead and parts of Sandy Springs.

Morris did not draw a Republican or Democratic challenger.

Fulton County Superior Court judge

The race for an open Fulton County Superior Court judge position is headed to a runoff between Kevin Farmer and Fani Willis.

Farmer is a Clayton County prosecutor and longtime Sandy Springs resident. Willis is best known as the lead prosecutor on the Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal case. They were in a three-way race with Buckhead resident Bobby Wolf.

According to unofficial results, Willis nearly won outright with 48.97 percent of the votes, followed by Farmer with 31.4 percent. Wolf finished out of the running with just under 20 percent.

U.S. House of Representatives District 5

U.S. Rep. John Lewis will remain in the House District 5 seat, which represents southern Buckhead. Lewis did not draw any Democratic or Republican challengers.

U.S. House of Representatives District 11

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk will face Democratic challenger Flynn Broady, Jr. in the November election. District 11 represents most of central and northern Buckhead. Both primary races were uncontested.

Georgia governor

Republicans Casey Cagle and Brian Kemp head to a primary runoff election to determine who will face Democrat Stacey Abrams in the November election for governor.

The runoff election is set for July 24.

Cagle and Kemp toppled two candidates with Buckhead connections that were in the running for the Republican nomination. Hunter Hill, a former state senator who represented parts of Buckhead and Sandy Springs, received about 18 percent of the votes. Clay Tippins, a Buckhead resident and businessman, received about 12 percent of the votes, according to unofficial results.

Cagle, who currently serves as lieutenant governor, received about 39 percent of the vote. Kemp, who serves as secretary of state, received about 26 percent, according to unofficial results.

Abrams handily defeated Stacey Evans in the primary, receiving about 76 percent of the votes, according to the unofficial count.

–Evelyn Andrews and John Ruch