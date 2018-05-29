The City Springs Performing Arts Center has announced its grand opening – running Aug. 7-19 — and debut season events.

The long-awaited list for Sandy Springs’ new civic center includes some surprise stars, including the Branford Marsalis Quartet, as well as previously announced events ranging from films to Atlanta Ballet and Atlanta Opera performances.

The first event is non-artistic – the National Night Out police community relations event. Sandy Springs previously joined Brookhaven and Dunwoody in a joint National Night Out at Perimeter Mall, but will now hold its own event at City Springs, spokesperson Sharon Kraun said.

All of the grand opening events, except the Branford Marsalis Quartet, will be free, Kraun said.

Subscription ticket packages will go on sale Friday, June 1, and single tickets will be available starting June 22. For more information, see citysprings.com.

City Springs is the city’s new mixed-use civic center on a 14-acre site bounded by Sandy Springs Circle, Mount Vernon Highway and Roswell and Johnson Ferry roads.

The following is the full list of events by various series:

Opening Celebration

National Night Out

August 7, 2018, at 6 pm, City Green

City Springs Day

August 11, 2018, activities all day, City Green, Studio Theatre and Byers Theatre

Branford Marsalis Quartet

August 11, 2018, at 8 pm., Byers Theatre

Concerts by the Springs After Party (featuring surprise guest artist)

August 12, 2018, 8:30 pm, CityView Terrace

National Geographic Live!

Steve Winter: On the Trail of Big Cats: Tigers, Cougars, and Snow Leopards

August 14, 2018, at 8 pm, Byers Theatre

Joe Gransden Big Band, featuring Landau Eugene Murphy

August 16, 2018, at 8:30 pm, Studio Theatre

Steinway Celebration (debut of concert grand piano)

August 17, 2018, at 8 pm, Byers Theatre

Sutton Foster

August 18, 2018, 8 p.m., Byers Theatre

Atlanta Jewish Film Festival presents Heading Home: A Tale of Team Israel

August 19, 2018, Time TBA, Byers Theatre

Performing Arts Series

Branford Marsalis Quartet (part of the pre-season opening events)

August 11, 2018, at 8 pm., Byers Theatre

Sutton Foster (part of the pre-season opening events)

August 18, 2018, 8 pm, Byers Theatre

Late Night Tailgate

October 11, 2018, at 8 pm, Byers Theatre

The Prague Philharmonic Children’s Choir

October 25, 2018, at 8 pm, Byers Theatre

Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company

November 1, 2018, at 8pm, Byers Theatre

Boston Brass: Christmas Bells are Swingin’

December 22, 2018, at 8pm, Byers Theatre

City Springs New Years Celebration

With the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, featuring Joe Gransden and Francine Reed

December 31, 2018, at 8 pm, Byers Theatre

Followed by a late night party with the Joe Gransden Big Band

December 31, 2018, at 10 pm, Studio Theatre

Simone Dinnerstein, piano, and Matt Haimovitz, cello

January 29, 2019, at 8 pm, Byers Theatre

Broadway’s Next Hit Musical

February 1 and 2, 2019, at 8 pm, Studio Theatre

Cirque Éloize: Saloon

February 5, 2019, at 8 pm, Byers Theatre

Speaker Series

Colonel (R) Jill W. Chambers

September 22, 2018, at 3 pm, Studio Theatre

DEA Narcos: Steve Murphy and Javier Peña

October 16m 2018, at 8 pm, Studio Theatre

Prof. Isaac Ben-Israel

April 3, 2019, 2018, at 8 pm, Studio Theatre

National Geographic Live! Series

Steve Winter: On the Trail of Big Cats: Tigers, Cougars, and Snow Leopards

August 14, 2018, at 8 pm, Byers Theatre

Kobie Boykins: Exploring Mars

March 14, 2019, at 8 pm, Byers Theatre

Mireya Mayor: Pink Boots and a Machete

May 6, 2019, at 8 pm, Byers Theatre

Affiliate Programming

City Springs Theatre Company

42nd Street, September 14-23, 2018, Byers Theatre

Elf the Musical, December 7-16, 2018, Byers Theatre

South Pacific, March 8-17, 2019, Byers Theatre

Billy Elliot, May 3-12, 2019, Byers Theatre

Hairspray, July 12-21, 2019, Byers Theatre

Roswell Dance Theatre

The Nutcracker

November 23 – December 2, 2018

Byers Theatre

Atlanta Ballet

Repertoire to be announced

April 12-14, 2019

Byers Theatre

The Atlanta Opera

Repertoire to be announced

May 17-19, 2019

Byers Theatre