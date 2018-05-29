The City Springs Performing Arts Center has announced its grand opening – running Aug. 7-19 — and debut season events.
The long-awaited list for Sandy Springs’ new civic center includes some surprise stars, including the Branford Marsalis Quartet, as well as previously announced events ranging from films to Atlanta Ballet and Atlanta Opera performances.
The first event is non-artistic – the National Night Out police community relations event. Sandy Springs previously joined Brookhaven and Dunwoody in a joint National Night Out at Perimeter Mall, but will now hold its own event at City Springs, spokesperson Sharon Kraun said.
All of the grand opening events, except the Branford Marsalis Quartet, will be free, Kraun said.
Subscription ticket packages will go on sale Friday, June 1, and single tickets will be available starting June 22. For more information, see citysprings.com.
City Springs is the city’s new mixed-use civic center on a 14-acre site bounded by Sandy Springs Circle, Mount Vernon Highway and Roswell and Johnson Ferry roads.
The following is the full list of events by various series:
Opening Celebration
National Night Out
August 7, 2018, at 6 pm, City Green
City Springs Day
August 11, 2018, activities all day, City Green, Studio Theatre and Byers Theatre
Branford Marsalis Quartet
August 11, 2018, at 8 pm., Byers Theatre
Concerts by the Springs After Party (featuring surprise guest artist)
August 12, 2018, 8:30 pm, CityView Terrace
National Geographic Live!
Steve Winter: On the Trail of Big Cats: Tigers, Cougars, and Snow Leopards
August 14, 2018, at 8 pm, Byers Theatre
Joe Gransden Big Band, featuring Landau Eugene Murphy
August 16, 2018, at 8:30 pm, Studio Theatre
Steinway Celebration (debut of concert grand piano)
August 17, 2018, at 8 pm, Byers Theatre
Sutton Foster
August 18, 2018, 8 p.m., Byers Theatre
Atlanta Jewish Film Festival presents Heading Home: A Tale of Team Israel
August 19, 2018, Time TBA, Byers Theatre
Performing Arts Series
Branford Marsalis Quartet (part of the pre-season opening events)
August 11, 2018, at 8 pm., Byers Theatre
Sutton Foster (part of the pre-season opening events)
August 18, 2018, 8 pm, Byers Theatre
Late Night Tailgate
October 11, 2018, at 8 pm, Byers Theatre
The Prague Philharmonic Children’s Choir
October 25, 2018, at 8 pm, Byers Theatre
Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company
November 1, 2018, at 8pm, Byers Theatre
Boston Brass: Christmas Bells are Swingin’
December 22, 2018, at 8pm, Byers Theatre
City Springs New Years Celebration
With the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, featuring Joe Gransden and Francine Reed
December 31, 2018, at 8 pm, Byers Theatre
Followed by a late night party with the Joe Gransden Big Band
December 31, 2018, at 10 pm, Studio Theatre
Simone Dinnerstein, piano, and Matt Haimovitz, cello
January 29, 2019, at 8 pm, Byers Theatre
Broadway’s Next Hit Musical
February 1 and 2, 2019, at 8 pm, Studio Theatre
Cirque Éloize: Saloon
February 5, 2019, at 8 pm, Byers Theatre
Speaker Series
Colonel (R) Jill W. Chambers
September 22, 2018, at 3 pm, Studio Theatre
DEA Narcos: Steve Murphy and Javier Peña
October 16m 2018, at 8 pm, Studio Theatre
Prof. Isaac Ben-Israel
April 3, 2019, 2018, at 8 pm, Studio Theatre
National Geographic Live! Series
Steve Winter: On the Trail of Big Cats: Tigers, Cougars, and Snow Leopards
August 14, 2018, at 8 pm, Byers Theatre
Kobie Boykins: Exploring Mars
March 14, 2019, at 8 pm, Byers Theatre
Mireya Mayor: Pink Boots and a Machete
May 6, 2019, at 8 pm, Byers Theatre
Affiliate Programming
City Springs Theatre Company
42nd Street, September 14-23, 2018, Byers Theatre
Elf the Musical, December 7-16, 2018, Byers Theatre
South Pacific, March 8-17, 2019, Byers Theatre
Billy Elliot, May 3-12, 2019, Byers Theatre
Hairspray, July 12-21, 2019, Byers Theatre
Roswell Dance Theatre
The Nutcracker
November 23 – December 2, 2018
Byers Theatre
Atlanta Ballet
Repertoire to be announced
April 12-14, 2019
Byers Theatre
The Atlanta Opera
Repertoire to be announced
May 17-19, 2019
Byers Theatre