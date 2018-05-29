DeKalb County and American Medial Response entered into an agreement today, May 29, that requires AMR to immediately increase staffing and ambulances in two DeKalb County fire stations in Dunwoody and Stonecrest.

The agreement follows the Dunwoody City Council’s calls for action following an AMR employee allegedly striking a Dunwoody teen in an ambulance and ongoing complaints about slow response times to the city.

DeKalb officials say they have been addressing slow response times by AMR for a year. DeKalb County’s contract with AMR began in June 2013 and ends on Dec. 31. The county is also in the process of drafting a request for proposals for a new EMS transport services contract.

“The lives and safety of our citizens is our number one priority,” said DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond in a press release. “The agreement with AMR resulted from public feedback and numerous meetings and discussions during the past year with the county.”

Within 30 days, AMR will contract with a third-party ambulance service to provide additional resources. AMR will provide daily reports and will attend monthly review meetings with DeKalb County Public Safety leadership.

“AMR’s primary role is to provide emergency transport services,” said Director of Public Safety Jack Lumpkin in the release. “DeKalb Fire Rescue’s primary role is to provide basic life support until an ambulance arrives. Fire Rescue units are usually on the scene within an average of seven and a half minutes.”

Other elements of the agreement include:

AMR will ensure that the hourly crew positions are fully staffed.

AMR will provide staffing to increase the available ambulance units and reduce the incidents of no ambulances available for incoming calls.

AMR will provide a revised Posting and Deployment Plan for review in 10 business days.

In early 2017, DeKalb Fire Rescue leadership requested a mitigation plan to improve service delivery. After AMR consistently failed to meet minimum contractual standards, AMR was notified that the company would be penalized for noncompliance, according to DeKalb officials.

Starting in Sept. 2017, more than $1.5 million in fines have been assessed by DeKalb County.

On Tuesday, May 22, Dunwoody’s City Manager Eric Linton, City Attorney Bill Riley, Mayor Denis Shortal and Councilmember Terry Nall met with Terence Ramotar, Regional Director of AMR for Florida and Georgia.

Ramotar could not be immediately reached for comment.

The next day, the city filed a “Declaration of EMS Emergency” with the Georgia Department of Public Health/ Office of EMS and Trauma asking for the “expeditious actions of remedy and relief for failing emergency service response times and patient care for residents/ businesses and visitors of Dunwoody.”

The city is also exploring possibly forming its own EMS service or in conjunction with neighboring municipalities.

Dunwoody’s unhappiness with AMR’s service dates back to 2016 due to poor response times. In recent days, it has take an AMR ambulance 58 minutes to respond to a pedestrian struck on Tilly Mill Road and 36-minutes to respond to a local restaurant, according to Linton.