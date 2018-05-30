The Sandy Springs Police Department is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect charged with murder and arson in a May 26 homicide.

Patrick Joseph Nolan, 43, of Sandy Springs is wanted on charges of murder; aggravated assault with intent to murder; and first-degree arson in the May 26 incident at 501 Hammond Drive.

He is accused of killing Amber Marie Holliman, 39, and setting the house on fire. Holliman was found by firefighters dead of blunt-force trauma and a gunshot to the head, according to police.

Police say Nolan is considered armed and dangerous and may be accompanied by his large dog, a 160-pound Presia Canario mastiff. He may be driving a 2006 Ford Explorer with Georgia license plate PYZ1420.

Anyone with information about him can contact Sandy Springs Police Detective J.T. Williams at 404-456-9343 or immediately call 911.