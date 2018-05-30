The city of Atlanta will host public meetings on the proposed budget on June 5 at 6:15 p.m. that will allow Atlanta residents, business leaders and other stakeholders an opportunity to ask questions in person or through social media.

The city’s proposed general fund budget for 2019 comes in at $667.3 million, an increase of $18.7 million over last year’s general fund budget.

The city said in a press release that the increase is primarily due to a $2.6 million allocated for parks upgrades; $500,000 for technology infrastructure improvements; $1.2 million for a citywide maintenance crew; and bonuses for city employees.

The meeting will be broadcast live on City Channel 26.

Residents can submit questions via email to citycouncilcommunications@atlantaga.gov; through Twitter using the hashtag #atlbudget; calling 404-330-6309; texting 404-392-0159; or submitting questions to the Atlanta City Council’s Facebook Page at facebook.com/atlantacitycouncil.

The proposed budget can be viewed on the city’s website, atlantaga.gov. The council is scheduled to adopt the budget at its June 18 meeting.