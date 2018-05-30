The Dunwoody Nature Center has announced a partnership with Found Stages to present a six-month “Wine & Reading Series” of new plays by nationally known playwrights who call Atlanta home.

Featured playwrights will include Phillip Depoy and Jiréh Holder, whose plays “Edward Foote” and “Too Heavy for Your Pocket” were produced by the Alliance Theatre in recent years, according to a press release.

The series, which will run on the first Sunday of each month at 2 p.m. from June through November, will first take place on the Nature Center’s back porch. Future readings will occur in the Nature Center’s new glass-enclosed pavilion and include a meet-and-greet with the featured playwright.

The June 3 reading features writer Addae Moon, who is a resident playwright with Maat Productions of Afrikan Centered Theatre (MPAACT) in Chicago, Ill. He is currently an adjunct professor in the Department of Theatre Arts at Clark Atlanta University and a playwriting instructor with Horizon Theatre Company’s Apprentice Company. Moon’s play is titled “She Calls Up the Sun,” a story about Marie, who is mending a mourning doll to overcome the grief of her mother’s passing, when a stranger from her past opens up a new wound.

Additional shows include: Annie Harrison Elliott, July 1; Neeley Gossett, Aug. 5; Jiréh Breon Holder, Sept. 2; Gabrielle Fulton, Oct. 7; and Phillip DePoy, Nov. 4.

Tickets and sponsorships for the reading series are available in advance at dunwoodynature.org.