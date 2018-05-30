Could an all-girl Boy Scouts of America troop be coming to Dunwoody? Those interested are invited to a June 5 meeting at a site yet to be identified.

The call for a gathering is from Dunwoody parent Rob Maxwell, according to a blog post by City Councilmember John Heneghan.

The entire post:

Would your daughter like to join an all-girl Boy Scouts of America troop and become an Eagle Scout? Well, now she can! Girls between the ages of 11 and 17 can officially join the Scouting program starting February 1st, 2019. We are in the beginning stages of organizing and planning all girl troops for the Dunwoody area and need your input. Our first informational meeting will be June 5th at 7 pm, the place is still to be determined….stay tuned! For more information and meeting place (when we find one), please email Rob Maxwell at bsa4girls_dunwoody@outlook.com. We look forward to seeing everyone then! BSA All-Girls Troop Meeting

Tuesday, June 5 at 7 pm

Place – TBD

Email Rob Maxwell

bsa4girls_dunwoody@outlook.com

In October 2017, the board of directors of the Boy Scouts of America approved allowing girls join. On Feb. 1, 2019, the name of the older youth program will be “Scouts BSA,” while the organization will continue to be known as the Boy Scouts of America.

The BSA states that since October 2017, more than 3,000 girls in the U.S. have enrolled in the BSA’s Early Adopter Program and are participating in Cub Scouts.

Earlier this month in Dunwoody, 15 Eagle Scouts earned their merit badges together.

Below is an infographic put together by the BSA to explain the new policy.