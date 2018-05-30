Sandra Bullock, a Smyrna resident, withdrew from the race to fill the state House District 40 seat May 30, according to the Georgia Secretary of State.

Bullock, in a surprise win, defeated Erick Allen in the Democratic primary for the district, which represents parts of Cobb County and a piece of Buckhead near I-75. The seat is currently held by Republican state Rep. Rich Golick, who decided not to seek re-election.

The Democratic nominee will face Republican Matt Bentley in the Nov. 6 election.

Bullock shares a name with the famous actress known for roles in films such as “Ocean’s 8,” “Speed,” and “Gravity.” She did not actively campaign and had not set up a campaign website.

Allen has run against Golick for the past three elections. He received 42 percent of the vote, losing to Bullock’s 58 percent.

According to Georgia law, the candidate who finishes second in a primary can be the nominee if they received more than 40 percent of the votes and if the winner withdraws more than 60 days before the election.

The Secretary of State’s office can’t say that Allen will definitely be on the ballot yet, however, because the votes have not been certified, a spokesperson said.