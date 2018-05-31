From Dunwoody Police reports dated May 14 through May 20. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Larceny/ Shoplifting/Theft

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On May 14, after midnight, a woman reported her iPhone missing.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On May 14, at noon, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting $900 worth of laundry detergent and three suitcases.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 14, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and trying to steal a gold chain from a department store.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 14, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with trying to steal fragrances from a department store.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 15, in the afternoon, a 71-year-old woman said her wallet was stolen, containing $50 cash, credit cards, ID and her social security card.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On May 15, in the afternoon, a man reported his cell phone stolen. The suspect was caught on camera, but has yet to be identified.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On May 15, in the afternoon, a man reported two MacBook laptops and headphones stolen from his car.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 15, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting from a department store.

1500 block of Kings Down Circle — On May 16, in the morning, a woman reported the theft of her garbage can.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 16, in the evening, a woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting from a discount superstore.

1000 Lake Ridge Lane — On May 17, at midnight, a man was arrested and charged with larceny.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 17, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 17, in the evening, more than $1,400 worth of merchandise was shoplifted from a lingerie store.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On May 17, in the evening, a man carrying a suitcase outside of a superstore was arrested and accused of shoplifting the suitcase and several packages of Tide Pods.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On May 18, in the early morning, a victim reported an armed street robbery. The teenage suspect was arrested and charged with taking a cellphone, $100 cash and a necklace.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 18, at night, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

5500 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On May 19, at night, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

Assault

10100 block of Peachford Circle — On May 14, at night, two men reported an assault and property damage at their home.

2200 block of Pernoshal Court — On May 15, in the early morning, officers responded to a nonviolent domestic dispute.

2100 block of Peachford Road — On May 15, in the morning, officers responded to a simple assault incident.

4500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On May 16, at midnight, officers were dispatched to a fight at a restaurant.

Arrests

I-285 WB/ Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On May 14, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed and failing to yield when turning left.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 14, at noon, a woman was arrested and charged with prostitution.

6900 block of Peachtree-Dunwoody Road — On May 14, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license and received a handicapped parking violation.

I-285 EB/ Peachtree Road — On May 14, at night, a man caught speeding was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol and arrested.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On May 15, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. The 52-year-old driver had also violated open container laws while driving as well as parking in prohibited places.

8200 block of Madison Drive — On May 15, at night, two men were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

I-285/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 16, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of drugs. She was found with various types of drugs in her possession and was pulled over for improper lane usage.

100 block of Perimeter Center W — On May 17, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with failing to obey traffic controls and driving unlicensed.

2400 block of Stonington Road — On May 18, in the morning, a woman was arrested and charged with failing to obey traffic control devices.

I-285 WB/ Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On May 18, in the morning, a woman was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended registration.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On May 19, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with violating probation.

Other Incidents

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 13, a man was swindled out of $200.

500 block of Winters Chapel Road — On May 13, in the afternoon, a woman reported an indecent exposure incident that occurred at a supermarket.

1800 block of Cotillion Drive — On May 13, in the evening, a woman reported a fraud incident involving impersonation.

5000 block of Trailridge Way — On May 14, in the afternoon, a credit fraud incident was reported.

10500 block of Madison Drive — On May 14, in the afternoon, a woman reported she was receiving harassing communications from another woman.

5400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road— On May 14, in the evening, a man reported a hit and run accident involving a Jeep with a Minnesota license plate.

100 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 15, in the morning, a man received a window tint violation and citation for driving with an expired tag.

1800 block of Cotillion Drive — On May 15, in the morning, a hit and run accident was reported.

4600 block of Buckline Court — On May 15, in the morning, someone reported fraud.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 16, in the morning, someone reported credit fraud.

2800 block of Peeler Road — On May 16, a fraud incident was reported.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On May 16, someone reported credit fraud.

4300 block of Dunwoody Park — On May 18, in the early morning, officers received information about a bar serving underage persons alcohol.