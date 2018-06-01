South Buckhead residents and businesses are among those the city’s watershed department is asking to prepare for a potential water outage on June 6.

A repair near Hemphill Steam Pumping Station scheduled for June 6 could cause a temporary water outage in the area served by the station, which includes south Buckhead and most of the city of Atlanta.

The affected area ends in Buckhead just north of Peachtree Creek and Atlanta Memorial Park.

“We wanted to have people prepare for the worst-case scenario,” she said. “That does not mean we are not confident in our repair plan or our repair approach,” said Department of Watershed Management Commissioner Kishia L. Powell in a June 1 press conference.

A leak in a 36-inch pipe near the pumping station was discovered May 27 and needs repair. The city is waiting for specialty equipment to be brought in before making the repair planned for June 6.

Powell said the city has used the same repair technique twice recently, but, because of the significance of the pipe, the department wanted to alert residents.

“This is a critical piece of infrastructure,” Powell said.

If the repair does cause an issue, the water would be shut off and a boil water advisory would be issued, she said.

Critical facilities, like hospitals and major buildings, are bringing in water tankers and taking other measures, Powell said. Buckhead’s Piedmont Hospital is inside the area that could be affected.

