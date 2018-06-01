A public information open house meeting to go over proposed plans for additions and renovations to Brook Run Park is set for June 4 at 6 p.m. at Dunwoody City Hall, 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

Lose & Associates presented three initial design options for the first phase development of Brook Run Park at the May 21 City Council meeting. Cost estimates for the three options ranged from $9.3 million to $6.5 million to $5 million. Major components discussed for phase one include adding two multi-use fields at the back of the park and some kind of a band shell in the Great Lawn area.

The open house is designed to allow residents to understand and provide feedback on newly updated design options.

For additional information on the Phase I development of Brook Run Park, please visit the project page on the city website at: http://dunwoodyga.gov/index.php?section=projects&projectsection=7&project=58