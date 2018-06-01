The burglary suspect who allegedly shot at Sandy Springs Police officers and engaged in a three-hour standoff May 31 is a 15-year-old who now faces several serious charges, police say.

The suspect, who police are not identifying because he is a juvenile, was shot and wounded by police to end the standoff outside an animal hospital on Sandy Springs Place. Police say he is in stable condition at a local hospital and “is expected to recover from his injuries.”

Police previously said he was one of three suspects in a burglary at the Modera apartments at 6125 Roswell Road. He allegedly fired a handgun at police officers during a pursuit, then sat in the animal hospital parking lot with the gun under his chin, threatening to kill himself. Police say negotiation attempts failed, so they set off a concussion grenade to stun him and fired several gunshots at him. It is unclear whether the suspect also fired his gun. Authorities say the SWAT team opened fire when the suspect attempted to flee with his handgun after the grenade was used.

The initial charges against the suspect do not include burglary, though police say more charges may follow. For now, the suspect is charged with six counts of aggravated assault on a police officer; possession of a firearm during commission of a crime; minor in possession of a handgun; obstruction; possession of drug-related objects; possession of alcohol under 21 years of age; discharging a firearm on the property of another.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a press release that it was asked by the Sandy Springs Police Department to investigate the shooting. The GBI routinely investigates police shootings.

A GBI truck was on the scene shortly after the suspect was taken to the hospital. GBI investigators worked at the scene into the night, placing evidence tag markers and examining the animal hospital’s parking lot area by flashlight.

The GBI said that after its investigation is complete, it will give its finding to the Fulton County District Attorney’s office for review.

Update: This story has been updated with information about the GBI investigation.