Sequoyah Middle School has won a grant for $20,000 worth of sports equipment, which will allow students otherwise financially unable to participate in sports teams, the school district said.

The donation was awarded March 5 by Good Sports, an organization that has donated over $26 million worth of sports equipment to students in economically disadvantaged areas nationwide. The DeKalb County Board of Education accepted the donation at its May 14 meeting.

Sequoyah Middle is located in Doraville and serves Brookhaven students in the Cross Keys cluster.

The items donated include jerseys, shoes, cleats, gloves, knee pads and socks, according to the district.