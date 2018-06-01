Adult-film star Stormy Daniels, whose alleged affair with President Donald Trump has rocketed her into the mainstream, is set to perform two shows next month at the Pink Pony strip club.

Dubbed “Make Atlanta Great Again,” the local show is set for Sunday, July 22, with shows at 9 p.m. and midnight. The Pink Pony is, of course, actually located in Brookhaven on Corporate Boulevard just off Buford Highway.

“We’re anxious to have her here,” Pink Pony owner Dennis Williams said. “Her name is in the news. If it’s her 15 minutes of fame or if she’s more long-term, we’ll have to see.”

Stormy Daniels has become somewhat of a household name in recent months after she alleged she had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006 and was paid $130,000 in hush money from Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, before the 2016 election.

That fame, whatever length, is bringing major interest to her Pink Pony appearance, Williams said. When the show was announced recently on social media, the club’s website was immediately flooded with 30,000 hits, Williams said.

“Ninety percent of the comments are pretty positive, but some aren’t on board,” he said. “But this is all in good humor – that’s more what it’s about than politics.”

Williams said he is a “strong Trump supporter” and sees nothing improper with having the porn star at the center of a presidential political scandal perform at his venue.

“I don’t see this as any disrespect to our president and commander-in-chief,” he said. “We’re going to keep politics out.”

But not entirely. Williams said he understands that a Stormy Daniels performance is “pretty tame” but there are plans in the works to incorporate “something presidential-like.”

“We may have an appearance by a presidential-like [person] to enhance the performance,” he said. “I’ll just leave it at that.”

The stop in Brookhaven is part of a national tour where Stormy Daniels is crisscrossing strip clubs across the U.S. to promote, in part, her May/June Penthouse cover. Her stop in Brookhaven is booked between stops in South Carolina and Miami, Williams said.

“The Pink Pony has quite a reputation for bringing in famous name features. That’s what put us on the map,” he said. “And the expenses were very reasonable. It’s going to be a fun night, and good for business.”

Ticket prices haven’t been established yet.