The Sandy Springs man wanted in a Memorial Day weekend murder and arson case was found dead, an apparent suicide, in a Louisiana motel on June 1, according to police.

Patrick Joseph Nolan, 43, was wanted on charges of murder and arson in the May 26 death of Amber Marie Holliman at 501 Hammond Drive in Sandy Springs.

Holliman, 39, was found by firefighters dead of blunt-force trauma and a gunshot to the head, according to police, who accused Nolan of killing her and setting the house on fire.

Nolan was found dead of an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound” by police in Gonzalez, La., according to the Sandy Springs Police Department. Local police are continuing to investigate.

Police a said Nolan’s dog, a 160-pound Presia Canario mastiff that had been identified as a possible danger in official bulletins, was found “in good health” at the motel.

The Sandy Springs Police Department had offered a $10,000 reward for Nolan’s arrest and conviction.